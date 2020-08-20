Laurent Bride Sells 1,386 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $55,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurent Bride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Laurent Bride sold 578 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $20,501.66.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talend SA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Talend by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

