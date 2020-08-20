Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.61

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.61 and traded as high as $228.10. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 7,054,797 shares.

Several research firms have commented on LGEN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 334 ($4.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.91 ($3.20).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,443.77). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £1,277.04 ($1,669.55). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,348 shares of company stock valued at $500,308.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

