Legend Biotech Corporation Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMTI. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $6,662,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $16,698,000.

