LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of LHC Group worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,101,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $203.53 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

