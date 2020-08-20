Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,988,000 after purchasing an additional 569,258 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $63,542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 743.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 469,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after acquiring an additional 400,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

