Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.