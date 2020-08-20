Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $17.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $42,194,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,082,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

