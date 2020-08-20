Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC) Trading Up 1.1%

Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, approximately 172 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

About Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC)

Lincoln Park Bancorp. operates as the holding company for Lincoln 1st Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and saving accounts, such as passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, statement savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, holiday and vacation club accounts, student saver accounts, interest bearing now checking accounts, New Jersey consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

