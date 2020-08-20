Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €224.87 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €216.72 ($254.96).

Linde stock opened at €208.80 ($245.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €205.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €182.67. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of €216.00 ($254.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

