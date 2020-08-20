Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €219.86 ($258.66).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

ETR LIN opened at €208.80 ($245.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of €205.25 and a 200-day moving average of €182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €216.00 ($254.12).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

