Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after acquiring an additional 296,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

