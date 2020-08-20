Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $7.94. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 231,800 shares trading hands.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,230.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 539,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,794 in the last three months. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 187.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

