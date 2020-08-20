Lisa A. Mango Sells 21,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONEM opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.21. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,831,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $56,689,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

