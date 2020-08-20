LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg Sells 5,132 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 292,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $290,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 26.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

