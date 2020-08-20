Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

