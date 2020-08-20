LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.81. LRAD shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 82,229 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD)

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

