LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 7,000 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of 3M by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

