LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

ADES stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

