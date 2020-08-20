LSV Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after buying an additional 445,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,199,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Kemper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,037,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,737,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. Kemper’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

