LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.89% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 601,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Terence John Street purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,660 shares of company stock worth $84,562. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

