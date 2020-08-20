LSV Asset Management Sells 150,581 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.98% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 3,310.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $286.58 million for the quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

