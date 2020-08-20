LSV Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $331.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average is $292.03. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

