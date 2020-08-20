LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,433 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.83% of Briggs & Stratton worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

NYSE BGG opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.