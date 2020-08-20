Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Up 12.6% in June

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 474,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.