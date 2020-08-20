LUNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, KuCoin and GOPAX. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.01756724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00189974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00143297 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone, Bitrue, GOPAX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

