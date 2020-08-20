Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.49. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 311,613 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

