Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Fred B. Craves Sells 30,000 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

