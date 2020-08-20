Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Down 0.3%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.99, 31,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

