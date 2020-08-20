Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $6.34. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 128,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$88.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

