Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.13. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

