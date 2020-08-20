Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total transaction of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $209.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.39, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

