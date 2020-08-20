Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $656.23

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $656.23 and traded as high as $671.32. Marshalls shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 116,840 shares traded.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 623.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 656.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

