MarteXcoin Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $18,508.22 and approximately $9.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006633 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004825 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00033741 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,140,753 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

