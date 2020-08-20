MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) versus Alphabet (OTCMKTS:GOOG) Financial Review

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 2 23 1 2.96

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $1,679.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than MassRoots.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 81.46 -$34.27 million N/A N/A Alphabet $161.86 billion 6.55 $34.34 billion $51.56 30.23

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A N/A -13,099.62% Alphabet 18.99% 15.62% 11.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats MassRoots on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

