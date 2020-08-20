Master Contract Token Trading 19.1% Higher This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $417,599.47 and approximately $5,865.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

