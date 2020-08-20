Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,312 shares of company stock worth $9,128,205 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

