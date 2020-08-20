mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 33,829 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40.

About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.