Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett Sells 16,231 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $1,276,405.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68.

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

