Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud Sells 7,407 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $582,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

