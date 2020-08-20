Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 16,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $1,272,285.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,221 shares of company stock worth $10,437,764 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 273.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.