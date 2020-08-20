Metadium Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $693,028.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

