Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.39

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and traded as low as $102.45. Metro Bank shares last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 371,926 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRO. Societe Generale downgraded Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 135.88 ($1.78).

The stock has a market cap of $175.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.99.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,394.82). Also, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 500,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £570,000 ($745,195.45).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

