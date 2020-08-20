Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.22. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

