MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 625.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.58% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $271,812.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,529. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI opened at $37.08 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $626.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.64.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

