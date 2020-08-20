Michael J. Murray Sells 54,400 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

