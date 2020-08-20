Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.69 million to $1.04 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIK. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,256 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.68. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

