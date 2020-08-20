Michelle Zatlyn Sells 48,500 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,903,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $5,760,345.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,737,270.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $1,509,805.00.

Shares of NET opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.63. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

