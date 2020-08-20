Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is North American Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

North American Management Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,586.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.