MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of MicroStrategy worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

