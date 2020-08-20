Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Middleby worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

